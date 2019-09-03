ISP: Child struck by vehicle in Grant County dies

Grant County, Ind. (WANE) – Monday at approximately 6:48 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Grant County Road 600 South near Grant County Road 1050 East, in which an Upland, IN child was struck and killed.

A preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police revealed that 29-year-old Keith Everhart, of Hartford City, was driving eastbound on County Road 600 South, near County Road 1050 East. Everhart struck a 2-year-old from Upland, who was in the roadway west of County Road 1050 East. Indiana State Police say Everhart was not required to stop at the approaching intersection. The posted speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital, but died from injuries sustained in the crash. Everhart was not injured. Officers are trying to determine why the child was in the roadway.

This crash is still under investigation. At this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.