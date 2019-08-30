ISP asks for public’s help to identify attempted murder suspect

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) are asking for the public to help identify a 2015 attempted murder suspect.

According to ISP, a rural LaGrange County homeowner was severely injured and left for dead in a shooting that took place in the morning of Friday, August 21, 2015. The residence was just west of Little Turkey Lake in LaGrange County.

Suspect description – White male, 20-30 years old, bald, slender face (4 years ago). (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

The initial 2015 investigation revealed that an unidentified bald white man in his 20’s or 30’s, possibly driving a tan-colored sedan, pulled into the victim’s driveway and approached the victim, getting into a verbal altercation. 41-year-old Rocky Swihart turned and walked back into the house, but then was shot multiple times from behind and left for dead.

Swihart survived the shooting, but it left him with a loss of vision.

Due in part to this, all investigative efforts were thought to have been exhausted.

Recently, with the help of a State Police artist, new information developed a depiction of the shooter.

Indiana State Police said the suspect was driving a tan- or beige-colored early 1980’s Chrysler 4-door sedan. (Courtesy/ Indiana State Police)

Anyone that may recognize the shooter as shown in the rendering above, similar vehicles as pictured above, or any other information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, or CrimeStoppers to report your information.