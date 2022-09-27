LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two separate semitruck crashes late Monday and early Tuesday caused traffic along sections of I-80/94 to suffer road closures as first responders dealt with both incidents, according to state police.

The first incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday night when a green semitruck rear-ended another semitruck that was being towed.

A photo showing what appears to be a semitruck engine can be seen among the wreckage from the first crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

State police say the crash caused debris and vehicle parts to scatter all over the eastbound lanes along with a large amount of oil and diesel fuel.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes until 5:00 a.m. as authorities cleaned up the scene.

The driver of the green semitruck suffered minor injuries.

The other incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when a state trooper was dispatched to a semitruck that was stopped in a lane of travel.

As the state trooper was responding to the scene, another semitruck, a 2020 Volvo, rear-ended the stationary semitruck, causing the driver of the Volvo to be trapped inside the vehicle, according to state police.

First responders assess the damage and conditions of the drivers from the second crash that happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While first responders attended to the driver of the Volvo, a state trooper spoke to the driver of the stationary semitruck and said he observed signs of impairment from the driver.

According to state police, the driver, 36-year-old Kennieth L. O’Conner Jr., physically resisted the trooper while he tried to conduct an O.W.I. investigation and hit the trooper on the head with his arm.

The trooper eventually stunned the O’Conner with a stun gun after he refused multiple requests to stop resisting, according to state police.

O’Conner was taken into custody and transported to Southlake Hospital where a warrant for his blood draw was requested and later granted by a Lake County judge.

Police gave O’Conner preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injuries, a Level 4 felony; battery on law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to Northlake Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later flown to the University of Chicago for treatment.

The highway was closed in that area until approximately 9:00 a.m.