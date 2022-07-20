JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old Indianapolis man died when a car collided with the back of a trailer just off of Interstate 65 in northern Jackson County on Wednesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called to the area of Exit 55 along I-65 – which is just north of Seymour – at about 7 a.m., according to a state police media release, where they found a man who had been driving a gold Mitsubishi passenger car dead at the scene.

That man, identified as Jacob T. Peelman, had been driving the car southbound on I-65 when he then went on the exit ramp to enter State Road 11, police said. His car then continued onto the right shoulder of the exit ramp, according to the media release.

Peelman’s car struck the rear of a parked trailer that was being pulled by a Freightliner truck, according to police. The truck driver, 63-year-old Anthony C. Ward, was in his cab at the time of the collision and not injured.

The Jackson County Coroner pronounced Peelman dead at the scene, police said. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, though toxicology results are pending, according to the police media release.

The investigation is ongoing.