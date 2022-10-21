ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead.

Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.

Preliminary investigations by a state trooper showed a single car was travelling eastbound on the road when it left the roadway, which caused the vehicle to strike roadway barrels before eventually crashing into a concrete bridge abutment for the County Road 23 overpass.

The collision caused the car to eventually become fully engulfed in flames, according to ISP.

Police say the driver was not able to get out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office are attempting to determine the identity of the victim.

The crash is still under investigation.