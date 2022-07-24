INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash from early Sunday morning on I-69.

State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.

State troopers got to the scene and reported finding a car “heavily damaged” on the left shoulder of the highway.

The driver was given emergency aid and taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is joining the case to determine the cause of death.

The investigation revealed a car ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then drove back across all three lanes and hit the concrete median wall on the other side. Investigators said they are still trying to figure out the cause of the incident.

The left two lanes of I-65 were temporarily closed near the scene of the crash to investigate and remove the vehicle.