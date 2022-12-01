TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.

1st Update: A man has died after being shot by a Terre Haute Police Officer during a situation in which a woman was stabbed.

Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames said that THPD officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue in Terre Haute at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday with reports of someone being stabbed in the home.

A THPD Officer, whose identity has not been released, arrived and reported hearing screams for help coming from the inside. After forcing his way into the home, a man approached the officer reportedly holding a knife.

Ames said the officer told the man to drop the knife, when the man refused, the officer reportedly pulled out his weapon, and shot the man. Following the gunfire, the officer reportedly gave the man CPR while calling for medical aid. Despite the medical aid, the man died at the scene.

The woman who had been stabbed was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ames was unable to confirm if the man and woman were the only occupants of the house at the time.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt requested Indiana State Police take over the investigation. Chief Shawn Keen said officer Adam Noel will be placed on administrative leave, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Modesitt also confirmed that no police officers were injured in the incident.

Original: Police are investigating a situation in the 1600 block of First Avenue in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police Department officials said early on that the scene had been secured and there is no danger to the surrounding residents.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.