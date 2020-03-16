ISDH reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 raising total to 24

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Monday morning reported five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total to 24. So far there have been 139 tests performed in Indiana according to the ISDH.
The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (1), Floyd (1), Hendricks (1), Howard (1) and Marion (1) counties. So far no cases have been reported in Allen County. There have been no deaths reported in Indiana.
