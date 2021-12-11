Irsay family donates $3M for IU mental health institute

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Irsay family is donating $3 million to Indiana University for a new research institute on the Bloomington campus that will focus on addressing the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The gift from the Jim Irsay family, which owns the Indianapolis Colts, was announced this past week. The new Irsay Family Research Institute will be located in Morrison Hall, which is being renovated for the new program.

The Herald-Times reports that an important part of the institute’s work will be to increase the number of graduates trained in mental health fields. It will also work to raise awareness, support research and inform mental health policymaking.