INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Federal authorities have arrived in central Indiana to investigate a massive fire that occurred at a Walmart distribution center this week.

Just before noon Wednesday, fire broke out inside the vast warehouse in Plainfield, just outside of Indianapolis. The fire rapidly spread through the 1.2 million square foot warehouse and took nearly 200 firefighters to contain the blaze.

Fire officials reported no injuries from the fire.

On Friday, Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson said the fire was out, though firefighters were still working at the scene. Crews were transitioning to a support role Friday.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Environmental Protection Agency were at the scene investigating.

Jason Walsh with ATF said the bureau’s role was to support the local fire and police departments and to identify the cause and origin of the fire. Walsh said that work was going to be “long-lasting.”

