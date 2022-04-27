INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has suspended the officers involved and launched two investigation after a man in custody died after being Tasered.

The department’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene of the incident early Monday on the city’s northeast side to conduct a criminal investigation.

The department’s Internal Affairs department is conducting a separate investigation.

IMPD says the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a separate review after the other two investigations are complete.

Officers were told by a father that his son, 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III, was experiencing a mental health issue and needed an ambulance.

IMPD says when he resisted, he was Tasered.