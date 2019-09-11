CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people are in jail after threatening multiple Department of Child Services employees according to Indiana State Police.

Police say Jacinda Batchelor, 32, and John Pastrick, 25, of Brazil, Indiana threatened multiple employees in Clay County after a scheduled chemical test appointment. During the test, both people became argumentative and confrontational with staff, threatening physical violence and intimidating staff with violent gestures according to police.

The Clay County Prosecutors Office reviewed an investigation and issued warrants for the two individuals. Those warrants were served without incident according to police.

Arrested and Charges:

Jacinda A. Batchelor, 32, Brazil, IN

Disorderly Conduct engaged in fighting or tumultuous conduct, Class B Misdemeanor Intimidation – Threats to commit a forcible felony, Felony 6 (3 counts)

John D. Pastrick, 25, Brazil, IN