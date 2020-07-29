Insurer Anthem’s 2Q profit swells, helped by drop in claims

FILE – In this May 14, 2019, file photo a flag flies the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem is shown in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem’s second-quarter profit doubled to nearly $2.3 billion, as a pandemic-induced drop in claims and a new business pushed the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer’s earnings past expectations.

But the nation’s second-largest insurer left its 2020 earnings forecast unchanged, following a pattern established by its competitors.

Insurers haven’t touched their guidance despite big quarterly earnings growth because they aren’t sure what lies ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the economy in the second quarter, which meant fewer surgery bills or big claims. But companies expect at least some of those postponed procedures to take place later this year.

Parkview Health and Anthem of Indiana are currently embroiled in negotiations over a new contract. Anthem has said Parkview is charging their clients too much for health services. Parkview has disputed that claim.

The two sides have until Thursday night to reach a deal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.