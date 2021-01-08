Inmates allege dirty conditions, lack of virus protections

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Seven inmates at a western Indiana county’s jail are suing the sheriff and the jail, accusing them of allowing unsanitary conditions and failing to protect inmates from the coronavirus.

The Vigo County Jail inmates filed their federal lawsuits as letters asking the court to intervene for the health of the inmates. Some of them complain about a lack of cleaning supplies for inmates, poor food quality, jail mold problems and other sanitary issues. But the Tribune-Star reports that four of the inmates’ letters address an early December COVID-19 outbreak at the jail during which more than 100 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.