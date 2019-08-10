Inmate stabbed to death at Pendleton Facility, police investigating

PENDLETON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police is investigating the stabbing death of an inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that inmate Clifford S. Baggett, 28, of Ustas, FL, was stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate, Tommy P. Holland, 44, of Indianapolis.

The stabbing occurred in the dining hall of the facility at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Detectives said Holland stabbed Baggett multiple times using a ‘hand crafted weapon’ as Baggett was walking through the dining hall.

Following the attack, police said prison staff rushed in as Holland dropped his weapon and surrendered. Medical aid was immediately provided to Baggett, but he died from his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Holland is currently serving two life sentences for murder. State Police have not announced additional charges.