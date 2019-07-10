Inmate from Waterloo walks away from Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City walked away from a low-level facility he was assigned to work at Wednesday.

Travis Hornett, a 39-year-old from Waterloo, was discovered missing from his outside work detail at the facility’s low-security housing unit around 11 a.m. Hornett, as minimum security offender, was part of an outside maintenance work crew, officials said.

Hornett was serving a 5-year sentence for felony Burglary out of DeKalb County.

Hornett is a white man, roughly 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds, prison officials said.

The Indiana State Prison and the Department of Correction’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit is working with Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement to capture Hornett and return him to custody.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.