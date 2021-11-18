Inmate at Miami Correctional Facility dies after being found ‘severely injured’

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have launched a homicide investigation after an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility died Wednesday.

Inmate Leo Cullen, 44, was found by correction officers “severely injured” in a dayroom of the prison around 10 a.m. Prison staff tried to provide care, but he ultimately died, state police said.

Foul play is suspected in Cullen’s death, which was being treated as a homicide, state police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Cullen’s death.

State police said the investigation was “active” and no other information would be provided at this time.

Cullen was serving a 13-year sentence for armed robbery out of Tippecanoe County, according to state prison records.