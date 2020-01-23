Newborn safely surrendered inside Seymour Baby Box

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) — The Seymour Fire Department said a healthy newborn baby was safely surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box Thursday, then immediately taken to a local hospital.

The fire department says they were notified by an alarm as soon as the newborn’s mother opened the outside door to place the child in the baby box. Within one minute, the newborn was recovered from the box and received medical care

According to a release, the box was installed in 2019 after a high school senior, Hunter Wart, raised the funds to install the box.

“We are proud to have this resource available for residents of Seymour,” said Fire Chief Brad Lucas. “We strive everyday to ensure the safety of our residents and this is just a way to ensure the safety of newborns.”

This child is the third baby surrendered in a baby box in the past 134 days, and the fifth in the past 2 years. Safe Haven Baby Boxes say 68 infants have been safely surrendered since their