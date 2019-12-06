Infant safely surrendered inside Crown Point’s baby box

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — A healthy baby was safely surrendered in a baby box in northern Indiana Friday.

The baby was surrendered at a fire station where is was immediately taken to a local hospital.

“We are proud to have this resource available for Indiana mothers,” said Fire Chief Dave Crane. “We want the mother involved to rest assured that this infant will have everything it needs, including a chance at a beautiful life.”

This is the fourth baby surrendered in a baby box in the past two years and the second to be surrendered in the past 91 days. Safe Haven Baby Boxes have helped over 60 women and infants with safe surrenders, assisted with six adoption plans, and have referred hundreds to pregnancy crisis centers around the country.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes Crisis Line (1-866-99Baby1) is available for women to speak with a licensed counselor if they are considering surrendering their baby.

The Crown Point baby box is one of seventeen active baby boxes in Indiana. Currently there are a total of 21 in three states.