Infant, adult killed in crash as driver flees deputies

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — An adult and an infant were killed when the car they were in crashed as the driver fled sheriff’s deputies in western Indiana.

State police say Monday that three adults, a juvenile, a toddler and the infant were in a BMW which was speeding when it left a roadway then struck a tree and stopped against a vacant house in Brookston about 11 p.m. Sunday. The BMW was being pursued by White County sheriff’s deputies.

The 23-year-old driver from Springfield, Illinois, was arrested and faces multiple charges. The other passengers were hurt in the crash and taken to hospitals.

