IndyCar extends deal with manufacturers, delays new engine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials have announced they will delay the introduction of a new engine until 2023.

They also say they’ve reached an extension with Honda and Chevrolet, the series’ two engine manufacturers.

IndyCar President Jay Frye says the extension will run through most of this decade and is part of the series’ new five-year plan that runs through 2028.

The new 2.4-liter twin turbocharged engine with hybrid technology was supposed to be running next season.

Frye says the delay was required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

