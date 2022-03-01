LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis man with an outstanding warrant to his name led state police troopers on a interstate chase that spanned multiple counties and included the use of several stop sticks Friday – all while keeping his speeds relatively normal.

Jarret Astin Rivera, 31, was in a white 2020 Toyota Camry travelling south on Interstate 65 in the southwestern part of the state when a trooper spotted him make several different traffic violations, according to Indiana State Police.

When the trooper tried to pull Rivera over, the Camry kept going at about 70 miles per hour. When police gave chase, the Camry’s speed ranged from 60 to 80 miles per hour as it continued down the interstate for another 10 miles.

Stop sticks were used at the Demotte/Roselawn exit and then twice again roughly five miles later, though Rivera apparently avoided those, according to police.

Rivera hit stop sticks thrown on the interstate by Rensslear Police near mile-marker 215 that took out a rear tire. He kept his speeds at 60 to 70 miles-per-hour as he avoided some more stop sticks 10 miles down the road but hit another set at the 198 mile-marker.

That caused him to go off the side of the road, police said. But he still didn’t stop for another 100 yards. Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies then placed him under arrest.

Officers also found marijuana, paraphernalia and a legend drug on Rivera, according to state police.

He was booked into Lake County Jail on counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.

His warrant, out of Marion County, is for dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement.