‘Indy is rolling out the red carpet’ for things to do during March Madness

Skyline view of Indianapolis taken from the west side of White River State Park with a stunning look at the Pedestrian Bridge spanning over the river. (Photo courtesy of Visit Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Over the next few weeks, Indianapolis will host the entire NCAA Men’s basketball tournament and anticipates an influx of fans as well as athletes to the area. The influx of people and limited capacity at games creates a need for things to do, and Indianapolis is prepared.

“Indy is rolling out the red carpet,” said Nate Swick, communications manager for Visit Indy. “We were made for this moment. We were built on a history of sports and hosting major sporting events.”

Photo courtesy of Visit Indy

Swish:

The Arts Council of Indianapolis commissioned 600 central Indiana-based artists to bring outdoor art, music and entertainment to the Circle City for Swish. Swish will host 250 live performances by musicians, spoken-word artists, dancers and more as well as 50 artwork installations around the city and Indianapolis International Airport.

Basketball Tours:

“A local historian is leading a basketball history tour all throughout Indianapolis,” Swick said.

Hop on a bike or a trolley while you take a tour around Indianapolis and learn about the history of basketball.

According to Through2Eyes Indiana, bike tour stops include: Lockefield Gardens, Lucas Oil Stadium, the old site of the RCA/Hoosier Dome, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, old site of Market Square Arena, City Market – Old Tomlinson Hall, NCAA Headquarters, NFS Headquarters and IUPUI.

Bike tour schedule: March 20 at 1 p.m., March 21 at 10 a.m., March 27 at 1 p.m. and March 28 at 10 a.m.

The trolley tour begins at Crispus Attucks High School, according to the tour’s website. Stops include: Crispus Attucks High School, Lucas Oil Stadium, the old site of the RCA/Hoosier Dome, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, old site of Market Square Arena, City Market – Old Tomlinson Hall, NCAA Headquarters, NFS Headquarters, IUPUI.

Trolley schedule: March 20 at 10 a.m., March 27 at 10 a.m., April 2 at 1 p.m. and April 3 at 1 p.m.

Register for both tours here.

World’s Largest NCAA Men’s Basketball Bracket:

Photo courtesy of Visit Indy

The 47,000 square foot (approximately 10 basketball courts) bracket can be found at the J.W. Marriott located at

According to the IndyStar, the bracket was designed by Section 127 and took Sport Graphics 100 hours to print.

Release of Basketball Themed Beer:

Photo courtesy of Visit Indy

“Our flagship brewery, Sun King, released an iconic basketball themed beer titled ‘Hoops There it is’,” Swick said.

What makes this beer extra special is the added peach flavor. The hint of peach is a nod to the basketball inventor James Naismith who used peach baskets as the original basketball hoop.

Drop in at Sun King’s downtown or Fishers locations for to sample this one-of-a-kind beer.

To find other breweries in Indianapolis, click here.

Bottleworks BBall Bash:

“The Bottleworks Hotel, which opened just a few months ago inside what was once the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world, is having the ‘Bottleworks BBall Bash’ this weekend,” Swick said.

According to the event’s website, part of Carrollton Ave will be blocked off to make room for 20-foot LED screens to watch the games, beer trailers and more.

The free indoor-outdoor event takes place March 19-21 from noon – 9 p.m.

Legacy Experience:

“There’s 68 teams headed to the city so, to keep Indianapolis beautiful, it planted 68 trees throughout Indianapolis as kind of a legacy factor,” Swick said.

Shining A Light: Indiana’s Game: a Ball, a Basket and a Dream!:

Photo courtesy of Visit Indy

Three times, every night a few buildings in Monument Circle will project a synchronized light show which is a “powerful tribute to basketball.”

“The projection tells the story of growing up with the game accompanied by music and sounds of the game. Learn how basketball truly is a part of being a Hoosier,” Visit Indy said.

Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience:

The Indianapolis Children’s Museum has 12 outdoor sports experiences and three indoor exhibits that encompass physical fitness and awe-inspiring sports history. This new model of health and fitness is a permanent addition to The Children’s Museum’s campus.

Key components include:

Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Basketball Experience

Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions

Indianapolis Colts Football Experience

Efroymson Pavilion and Plaza

Pete and Alice DyeGolf Experience presented by Henry and Christine Camferdam

The Children’s Museum Guild’s Fantasy Tree House of Sports

Wiese Field donated by Elizabeth Bracken Wiese and J. Frederic Wiese, Jr.

Jane and Steve Marmon Run-Walk Experience

The Seymour and Rheta Holt Tennis Center

Subway® Soccer Experience

Indy Fuel Hockey Experience

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pedal Car Racetrack Experience

Church Brothers Collision Repair Drag Strip

Dr. Cory SerVaas Fitness Path

More information can be found on the Indianapols Children’s Museum website.

Find NCAA selfie sports, a daily schedule, additional things to do, restaurants and more on Visit Indy’s website.