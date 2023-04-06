INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis U-pick flower farm is coming off “fresh as a daisy” in a new national Yelp best-of list.

P&D Flower Farm (7749 E 1000 N Indianapolis, IN 46259) on the southeast side of Marion County was selected as one of Yelp’s Top 10 flower farms to visit in 2023.

The 10-acre farm has not opened for the 2023 season yet, but once it does, visitors can make bouquets from everything from sunflowers to coneflowers, prairie gentians, zinnias and more.

There is a $5 entrance fee, but the good news is that fee goes toward any flowers you pick.

Most bouquets are charged by the number of flowers, with prices starting at $5 for the Sweet and Simple bouquet. Sunflowers are $2 each, and dahlias are $2-4 per flower.

P&D Flower Farm also makes arrangements for events and hosts events themselves.

The farm usually opens for the season around June. To find out more, check out their website.

You can see the other flower farms on Yelp’s list here. Yelp said it made the list by identifying businesses in the U.S. with reviews that mentioned “flower farm,” then “ranking those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘flower farm.'”