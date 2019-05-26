Indy 500 pit crew member sent to hospital

Simon Pagenaud, of France, pulls in for a pit stop during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Latest on motorsport’s busiest day (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Chris Minot, a crew member with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, has been transferred to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for evaluation of a leg injury.

He was injured when rookie Jordan King hit him along pit lane.

Minot initially was taken to the track’s infield medical center and then was transported to the nearby hospital.

Minot’s injury was the only one stemming from a series of pit-lane miscues, which included defending champion Will Power being sent to the rear of the field on a restart for hitting one of his crew members.