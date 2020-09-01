INDOT to host winter seasonal statewide hiring event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to hire for more than 100 winter seasonal positions.

A two-day hiring event with open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions will take place on Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 locations around the state.

The INDOT Northeast District locations include:

Elkhart Sub District: 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne Sub District: 5333 Hatfield Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Wabash Sub district: 1290 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992

Statewide locations include:

The winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign-on bonus and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates, the release said.

INDOT requires that candidates have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at INDOT hiring events,” the release said.

Visit INDOT Jobs website to learn more and register for the event. Registration is not required, however, INDOT said that recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event. Those interested are asked to email questions to careers@indot.in.gov.