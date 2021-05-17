INDOT to host 10 hiring fairs on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced it will host hiring fairs at 10 locations across the state on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local).

INDOT said it has more than 100 open positions in a variety of careers, but the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Recruiters will be available at all hiring fair locations to share information about starting a career at INDOT, answer questions and help candidates to apply.

Hiring Fair Locations

Aurora – 8074 W. U.S. Highway 50, Aurora, IN 47001

Bluffton – 2800 W. State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Cloverdale – 10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Elkhart – 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne – 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Gary – 7601 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46401

Indianapolis – 7105 E. Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Seymour – 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wabash – 1178 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992

West Lafayette – 2319 U.S. Highway 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Visit workforindiana.in.gov to find open INDOT positions.

Anyone with questions is asked to email jobs@indot.in.gov or call I-855-INDOT4U (463-6848).