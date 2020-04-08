INDOT to allow food trucks at rest stops on Indiana interstates

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it is launching a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest areas on Indiana interstates as a way to provide food and beverages for commercial truck drivers and motorists during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The program will help out truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited dining options near highways across the country due to public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants across Indiana and dozens of other state have closed dining rooms and reduced hours even if they have switched to carry-out only service.

In accordance with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Notice of Enforcement Discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas”, issued April 3, 2020, INDOT will temporarily permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide.

INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM each day on a first-come, first-served basis for each of the following rest area locations.

Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT’s COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.

Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:

1) Proof of a current liability insurance policy;

2) A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and

3) Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.

If granted a permit, Applicants will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.

Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.

