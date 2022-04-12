EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State officials have chosen the preferred route of a proposed highway that would run from the Ohio River to Interstate 69, linking small southern Indiana communities to I-69.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced its selection of the “Alternative P” route for the Mid-States Corridor in a public notice in Monday’s classifieds section of the Evansville Courier & Press.

The newspaper reports the notice says the route would start in Spencer County and use existing U.S. 231 until it links with Interstate 64. A new, 54-mile portion of the highway would then branch off and run parallel to U.S. 231 before linking with I-69 in Martin County.