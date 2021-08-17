INDOT: Public invited to review amendments to infrastructure improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is inviting the public to review amendments to learn of state and local transportation infrastructure improvements impacting Indiana communities.

“Upon reviewing amendments, we encourage the public to also visit the INDOT construction map https://www.in.gov/indot/ to view current and future INDOT construction projects,” INDOT said.

Public comments regarding Amendment 20-54 will be accepted through Aug. 23 and can be submitted via the public comment form located on the STIP amendment page.

What is an Amendment?

INDOT said periodically, changes are made to a project’s scope, cost and/or year of proposed construction. When these changes occur, they are evaluated to determine if the change requires an amendment or an administrative modification to the STIP.

Major changes to the STIP require an amendment. Examples of a major change would be:

Adding a new project that was not included in the current STIP

Adding a new phase of a project not currently included in the STIP (preliminary engineering, right-of-way acquisition, construction)

A significant increase or decrease in project cost

A change in project scope

What is an Administrative Modification?

Minor changes to the STIP require an administration modification, examples of a minor change would be:

A designation number change (this identifies what year the project was accepted into the production schedule)

A change in project schedule whereas the timing of activities is modified to occur within an adjusted timeframe (within the 4-year funding period)

Amendments to the STIP require FHWA and FTA approval, administrative modifications do not.

Why is this Important?

The STIP must be fiscally constrained. INDOT said only projects where construction and operating funds can reasonably be expected to be available are included. If a project is not included in a STIP, it is not eligible to receive federal funding. As modifications and amendments occur, fiscal constraint must be maintained.

Public Input

INDOT said it welcomes public input regarding draft amendments to the FY 2020 thru 2024 STIP. The draft amendments are posted to a public comment web page for a minimum period of seven days (may be extended in some cases).

Generally, draft amendments are posted monthly and typically during the 3rd week of each month, INDOT said. Draft amendments may be reviewed here.

Once an amendment is approved, the STIP is updated accordingly.

State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)

The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is Indiana’s four-year transportation planning and construction document listing projects (and phases) expected to be federally funded within a four year period, INDOT said. State funded and regionally significant projects are also included because STIP includes investment in various modes including highways, transit, pedestrian trails/paths and bicycle facilities. The current STIP was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) earlier this summer and covers fiscal years 2020 thru 2024.

While the STIP lists federally funded projects within a four year period, it also includes a listing of projects under an additional fifth year, INDOT said. Projects listed under this additional year, are not funded projects, but are included for informational and future planning purposes.

Visit the STIP web page to learn more about the STIP and related activities.