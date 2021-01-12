INDOT hosting virtual career fair next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The career fair will feature an overview of the agency, benefits of working for INDOT, and available positions. Featured jobs include highway maintenance technicians, equipment mechanics, construction engineers and project inspectors, and seasonal positions.

Those that are interested in attending are recommended to download the Microsoft Teams app. The live event can be accessed online at this link on January 20.

To see a full listing of job opportunities, visit INDOT’s website.