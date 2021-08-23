INDOT holding virtual town hall on Multimodal Transportation

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced it is holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday at noon to discuss Multimodal Transportation.

“You’ll learn about the roles and goals of freight, aviation, rail and public transit to get people and goods where they need to go,” INDOT said.

A Q&A session will allow members of the INDOT team can answer questions live from the public.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

To learn more about multimodal transportation before the town hall, visit INDOT’s website.

