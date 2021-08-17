INDOT holding statewide hiring fair Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that it will hold a statewide hiring fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INDOT said the Northeast District hiring event will take place at the Fort Wayne District Administration Office located at 5333 Hatfield Road in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne District has several openings for Highway Maintenance Technicians, INDOT said. Pay now starts at $20 per hour with a valid CDL and $19 per hour without a CDL. At the even, HR representatives will be available to provide information about other open positions, answer any questions, and help candidates through the application process.

Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more, or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings. More information about the statewide hiring event, including other locations around the state, can be found here.