INDOT holding career fair for full-time and seasonal positions

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host an online, virtual career fair on April 1 from noon to 1 p.m.

INDOT said it is recruiting applicants for open full-time and seasonal positions in highway maintenance, fleet services, construction engineering and construction project inspections.

Recruiters from INDOT will be available to answer questions and provide information on the benefits of joining the State of Indiana team. INDOT said it offers $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Click here or visit https://bit.ly/3tRIiB2 to attend INDOT’s virtual career fair. Advance registration is not required.

Summer seasonal positions run from April through October at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT said candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.

Anyone with questions is asked to email careers@indot.in.gov.