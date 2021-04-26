INDOT celebrates national Work Zone Awareness Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction season is in full swing and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is using this week to bring awareness to work zone safety.

In 2018, police crash data shows 14 people were killed and more than 65 were injured in INDOT construction areas. Nationally 80% of people were killed in work zones were drivers and passengers, not highway workers.

The goal of “Work Zone Awareness Week” is to remind drivers to pay extra attention in work zones.

“Take your time and slow down through those work zones. Slowing down only adds about a minute or two to your travel time through those construction zones. While it might seem like an inconvenience, it could be worse if you have an accident in one of those zones. So, you know, really just slow down and pay attention as you travel through those zones,” said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT’s Northeast District.

INDOT’s Northeast District posted a highway work zone awareness video on its Facebook page:

Included in Work Zone Awareness Week is “Wear Orange Day” on Wednesday to help promote work zone safety.

For more information on work zone statistics and safety tips, visit INDOT’s website.