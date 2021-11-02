INDOT accepting applications for engineering scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is now accepting applications for the INDOT Engineering Scholarship.

INDOT said students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s accredited civil engineering schools and apply using the form at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2022-2023 school year must be submitted by Dec. 31.

INDOT’s scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary civil engineering education. Funds can be applied to educational expenses, fees and books. In return, recipients will work for INDOT in full-time, paid positions during their summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology certified civil engineering programs, INDOT said.

Eligible programs include:

Purdue University

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Purdue University Fort Wayne

University of Southern Indiana

Trine University

Purdue University Northwest

University of Evansville

University of Notre Dame

Valparaiso University

Students or parents with questions are asked to contact Talent Development Manager Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or 317-234-7930.