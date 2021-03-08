Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium ends March 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Councilor is reminding Hoosiers that Indiana’s winter utility disconnection moratorium ends on March 15.

Consumers who need to make payment arrangements with their utilities are urged to contact their service providers immediately and not wait until they receive shut-off notices.

“If you are behind on your bills and cannot pay the balance on time and in full, it is important to contact the utility as early as possible to arrange a payment plan you can afford,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “You may be able to spread the balance out over multiple months, but it is crucial to contact the utility sooner rather than later.”

Indiana law prohibits electric and natural gas utilities from shutting off service between Dec. 1 and Mar. 15, if the consumer is either receiving help from the federally funded Energy Efficiency Program (EAP) or if the customer’s local EAP intake office has notified the utility that the customer is qualified, the press release said.

The state’s 211 help line can direct consumers to resources for financial assistance and to their county EAP intake offices. Township trustees and certain utilities also offer assistance to consumers in need. Call the help line 24/7 from any Indiana county at 211 or 1-866-211-9966.

In addition, renters in most Indiana counties may qualify for utility assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program. More information can be found here.