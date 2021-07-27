Indiana’s virus cases, hospitalizations return to May levels

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have rebounded to levels last seen in May as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading.

Tuesday’s update to the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows that Indiana’s seven-day weekly average of new coronavirus cases reached 708 on Sunday. That’s the highest weekly average since May 20. Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana’s coronavirus cases shows nearly 87% were the delta variant, a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.

Below is the latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana:



🔹Total positive cases: 767,409

🔹Total deaths: 13,552

🔹Total tests administered: 11,164,271

🔹Total doses administered: 5,840,826

🔹Total fully vaccinated: 2,930,718



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/oJWgDJiut7 — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) July 27, 2021

Data show that Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose Monday to 735. That’s the highest level since May 28, when 746 people were hospitalized for the respiratory illness.