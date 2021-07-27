Indiana’s virus cases, hospitalizations return to May levels

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have rebounded to levels last seen in May as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading.
Tuesday’s update to the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows that Indiana’s seven-day weekly average of new coronavirus cases reached 708 on Sunday. That’s the highest weekly average since May 20. Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana’s coronavirus cases shows nearly 87% were the delta variant, a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
Data show that Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose Monday to 735. That’s the highest level since May 28, when 746 people were hospitalized for the respiratory illness.