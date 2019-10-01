Indiana’s veterans health care facilities to become smoke-free

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana’s veterans health care facilities are about to go tobacco-free.

Starting tomorrow, the Veteran Affairs (VA) Northern Indiana Health Care System will join thousands of health care facilities nationwide that do not allow smoking or vaping at their health care sites.

The new tobacco-free policy applies to employees, patients, vendors and anyone on the grounds of a VA health care facility.

Tobacco products including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and nicotine delivery devices will no longer be permitted.

The policy does not prohibit chewing tobacco.