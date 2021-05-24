Indiana’s unemployment rate remains steady at 3.9%

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced that Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% for April, and the national rate is 6.1%.

The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 145 over the previous month. This was a result of an increase of 955 unemployed residents and a decrease of 810 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%.

Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated here: http://www.hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.

Graphics courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Employment by Sector

Private sector employment has increased by 362,400 over the year and decreased by 600 over the previous month. The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the Construction (-2,300) and the Leisure and Hospitality (-800) sectors, the department said. Losses were offset by gains in the Manufacturing (1,300) and the Private Educational and Health Services (1,300) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,622,300, which is 118,200 below the new December 2019 peak.

Midwest Unemployment Rates

Graphic courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Data are sourced from April Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.