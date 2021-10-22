Indiana’s unemployment rate remains at 4% in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4% for September, and the national rate is 4.8%. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 1,439 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 2,595 unemployed residents and an increase of 1,156 employed residents, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6%.

Graphic courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Employment by Sector

Private sector employment has increased by 63,500 over the year and decreased by 300 over the previous month.

The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the Construction (-1,400) and the Private Educational and Health Services (-700) sectors. Losses were offset by gains in the Manufacturing (1,400) and the Professional and Business Services (900) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,650,700, which is 89,800 below the December 2019 peak.

Midwest Unemployment Rates

Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

EDITOR’S NOTES:

Data are sourced from September Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

September employment data for Indiana Counties, Cities and MSAs will be available Monday at noon pending U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics validation.