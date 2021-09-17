Indiana’s unemployment rate remains at 4.1% in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.1% for August with the national rate is 5.2 percent, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reports. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,499 over the previous month, the department said. This was a result of a decrease of 813 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,686 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%.

Employment by Sector

The department reports that private sector employment has increased by 72,700 over the year and decreased by 3,400 over the previous month.

The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the Manufacturing (-4,300) and the Leisure and Hospitality (-2,400) sectors. Losses were offset by gains in the Private Educational and Health Services (1,900) and the All Other, which includes Mining, Logging, Information, and other services except Public Administration (1,100) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,648,800, which is 91,700 below the December 2019 peak.

Midwest Unemployment Rates

EDITOR’S NOTES:

Data are sourced from August Current Employment Statistics, Local Area Unemployment Statistics – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the department said.

August employment data for Indiana Counties, Cities and MSAs will be available Monday at noon pending U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics validation.