Indiana’s top doc talks school guidance, anticipates spreading of COVID through contact sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As students go back to class across Indiana, state leaders have been working to provide guidance for school administrators. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday however, there is not one single number that tells school systems to stay open or close.

During Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly press conference, Dr. Box, the state’s top doctor, said she has been asked about the difference in opening schools in August versus the closing them down back in March.

“We shut things down in March to prevent a surge in the healthcare system,” Box explained. “We were successful in those efforts.”

Box added that she believes schools can open safely if masks are worn, social distancing is in place, students and staff are washing hands and parents are keeping children home who are sick.

“Parents, please make sure you are screening your children every day before they go to school,” Box said.

While school administrators look for stats to decide to reopen, stay closed, or to close after restarting, Dr. Box warned that there is not one benchmark in information to decide what should be done.

“It’s important to look at the whole picture,” Dr. Box said. “These are decisions made with your local public health department and school officials.”

The state’s health department has provided a hotline to school administrators to report positive cases in their schools, but Dr. Box seemed uncertain how much information the state will be able to provide publicly when it comes to reporting cases connected to schools. She said reported cases are not a reason to panic and close, but the information sharing is to prevent an outbreak.

Dr. Box said she expects to see cases of COVID-19 spread from contact sports being played, but at this point the state has no plans to stop games from happening.

“This is a decision that will be made locally at the community level,” Dr. Box added. “Also individually by each family depending on the health of the student.”

Dr. Box added that if sports are go on, fans in the stands and players on the sidelines should wear masks and social distance.

Rental Assistance Program Funds Grow

$15 million have been added to the state’s Rental Assistance Program, bringing the total of the fund to $40 million.

More than 24,000 Hoosiers have submitted applications for help from the Rental Assistance Program. Allen County represents the second biggest amount of applications in the state, outside of Allen County at 2,074 applications.

A settlement facilitation program has also been established for landlords and tenants have a dispute over rent or eviction issues brought about because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers a neutral third party facilitator, setup by the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration, to work through the issue and prevent further court action.

Money made available for events and cultural groups

The state has also made $10 million available to keep arts, cultural organizations and annual events afloat that have struggled in the pandemic.

Applications for the money, funded by the CARES Act through Indiana Destination Development Corp., will be accepted starting Monday. August 10.