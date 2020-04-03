Indiana’s ‘stay-at-home’ order extended

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Hoosiers will have to “hunker down” and stay at home even longer, Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered, as the number of coronavirus cases climbs by the thousands, with more than 100 dead.

In a teleconference from Indianapolis on Friday, Holcomb announced that the state’s stay-at-home order – which restrains residents from leaving their homes other than for “essential” business – will be extended two weeks – through April 20. Holcomb said he also has extended Indiana’s public health emergency order for 30 days, to May 3.

It was March 23 when Holcomb first ordered Hoosiers to stay at home – or “hunker down,” as he said – through April 6. The governor said then that the period was “critical” to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, 259 Hoosiers had been diagnosed with the virus, and seven had died.

As of Friday, 3,437 Indiana residents have confirmed cases, and 102 have died, according to State Department of Health records. Cases have grown by more than 400 daily for the past three days.