ELKHART, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — The RV industry in northern Indiana is watching what kind of impact the coronavirus may have on the market.
Many of the factories in China that temporarily closed in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 are starting production again. But there are concerns about transportation and whether finished products will make it to their destination.
The South Bend Tribune reports that the CEO of Way Interglobal Network in Elkhart said there’s been some disruptions due to the virus outbreak. The CEO says the industry should know in the next several weeks whether the coronavirus shock will leave lingering issues.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Latest Coronavirus Developments:
- Pres. Trump says he took test for coronavirus
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
- Indiana’s RV industry hopes for minimal impact from virus
- Governor Holcomb signs executive order to speed up deliveries, says other actions possible
- Apple responds to COVID-19 by closing stores until March 27th