Indiana’s most-searched cocktail during pandemic? Tequila Sunrise

Hoosiers were clearly ready for a vacation in a glass during the pandemic.

Upgraded Points, a website that helps travelers use points and miles to enhance their trips, recently released a list of the most popular cocktails around the U.S. over the last 12 months. Upgraded Points used Google Trends data from March 2020 to March 2021 to learn the drinks Americans searched for most.

Indiana’s preferred cocktail? The Tequila Sunrise, it turns out.

The drink is made with tequila and orange juice poured into a tall glass over ice. Then, grenadine is added, which will sink to the bottom, creating the appearance of a sunrise.

Most Popular Cocktails in Every State (Upgraded Points)

Mimomas were (by far) the most searched cocktails, followed by the Piña Colada, Wine Cooler, White Russian, Mojito and Margarita , according to Upgraded Points.

The website also determined the most popular warm and cold weather cocktails. The Painkiller took home the warm weather crown based on searches, and the Mimosa was a popular cold weather cocktail.