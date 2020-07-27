Indiana’s mask mandate takes effect in bid to slow virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials added three more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s total on Monday as the governor’s statewide mandate for wearing face masks took effect.

The new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the state’s total to 2,906, including confirmed and presumed cases, since the state’s first death was recorded in mid-March.

Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the renewed growth in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in announcing the statewide mask order last week.

The Republican governor’s order leaves it up to state and local health departments to enforce compliance.

Holcomb dropped a criminal penalty from his mandate after criticism from conservative lawmakers and others.

