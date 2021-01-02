Indiana’s life sciences sector sees record venture funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s life sciences sector attracted a record $257 million in venture funding during 2020 despite the state’s economic woes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures come from BioCrossroads, which tracks the critical funding that aids rising life sciences businesses.

The numbers show Indiana’s life sciences venture funding tally for 2020 was more than triple the previous year’s amount.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that venture capital is a critical source of funding for companies that are too young or too untested to go public or merge with a larger company.