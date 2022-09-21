INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Saturday, Sept. 24, will be an important day for Hoosiers who love the outdoors.

Not only is it National Hunting & Fishing Day and National Public Lands Day, but it will also the last Free Fishing Day of the year in Indiana.

Indiana residents can fish any of Indiana’s public waters without a license or a trout/salmon stamp on Free Fishing Days.

An annual fishing license in Indiana cost $23.

Several hunting seasons are also open this weekend, including those for dove, sora rail, snipe, early teal and youth deer.