Indiana’s largest hospital system announces price freeze

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest hospital system says it’s freezing its prices through 2025 to help align with national average prices at a time when it faces criticism for charging the highest hospital fees in the Indianapolis area.

Indiana University Health said Thursday that it will hold prices flat for the next four years for all commercial payers — the insurance companies that offer health plans, chiefly through employers.

IU Health officials say the plan should get its prices more in line with the national average. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports IU Health faces growing criticism that its prices are too high, causing financial hardship for patients and employers.

WANE 15 has reached out to Parkview Health to see if they have any similar plans in the works. A spokesperson says they will respond to this question at some point next week.